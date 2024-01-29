POLL-Mexican economic growth seen slowing in fourth quarter

News & Insights

January 29, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economic growth rate likely eased in the final quarter of 2023 due to cooling construction and manufacturing activity, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast of five analysts projected that gross domestic product MXGDQP=ECI in Latin America's second-largest economy likely expanded 0.3% in the fourth quarter, below the 1.1% growth in the previous quarter, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

Such a growth rate would still make for nine straight quarters of growth.

Year-on-year growth is projected at 3.0%, also below the 3.3% growth seen in Q3. MXGDYP=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish preliminary economic growth data for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Tuesday morning.

