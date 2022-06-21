POLL-Mexican central bank seen pushing up key rate with record hike

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is expected to hike its key interest rate on Thursday by a record 75 basis points to reach 7.75%, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent aggressive rate hike aimed at taming soaring inflation.

All 27 analysts polled expect Banxico, as the central bank is known, to hike its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Thursday, when the monetary authority is scheduled to announce its decision. MXCBIR=ECI

The lending rate currently stands at 7.0%.

"Given the Fed's announcement last week, and taking into account how Banxico views the relative position of Mexico-United States rates, the option of raising less than 75 basis points is, we could say, off the table," said Priscila Robledo, chief economist at investment firm Fintual.

Banxico has increased the rate by 300 bps over its last eight monetary policy meetings as it struggles keep rising consumer prices within its 3% target.

The bank's previous four rate hikes have been of 50 basis points.

Still, prices rose 7.65% in May, a touch below the 21-year high of 7.68% annual inflation reached in April.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points, the Fed's biggest increase since 1994. Chairman Jerome Powell said similar hike is likely at its next meeting in July.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

