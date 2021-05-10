POLL-Mexican central bank seen holding rates at 4% with inflation up

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=MXCBIR%3DECI

MEXICO CITY, May 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its next monetary policy meeting, as inflation surges well above target during an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

All 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will maintain borrowing costs at 4.00% when it makes its next announcement on Thursday. MXCBIR=ECI

Banxico targets annual inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above or below that. But in April the rate accelerated to 6.08%, the highest level in Latin America's No. 2 economy in nearly 3-1/2 years.

"The window of opportunity to continue the accommodative cycle has closed," said Nikhil Sanghani, an economist at Capital Economics. "In the coming months, we think inflation will come down to close to 2%-4%, Banxico's goal, so we doubt the central bank will raise its rate this year."

Since 2019, the bank had cut interest rates by 425 basis points, as the economy contracted even before the pandemic hit. This year, the economy is expected to make up much of the ground lost in the pandemic, fueled by U.S. demand.

Banxico will publish its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

