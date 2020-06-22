POLL-Mexican central bank seen cutting rates 50 basis points

By the end of 2020, the median forecast of analysts was for the key rate to be 4.50%. That was below a year-end prediction for 4.75% made in the previous monetary policy survey in May.

Mexico entered a recession in 2019 and the economy is expected to shrink by up to 10% or more this year. Industrial output suffered a record contraction in April, declining by more than 25% compared to the previous month.

Further bolstering the case for a rate cut is the fact inflation remains below the central bank's 3% target. In May, the rate picked up less than forecast to 2.84%.

The central bank is due to publish its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday at 1300 local time (1800 GMT).

