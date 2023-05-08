POLL-Mexican annual inflation seen down in April for third straight month

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Mexico likely slowed in April for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, fueling expectations the Bank of Mexico's monetary tightening cycle has ended.

The median forecast of 19 analysts was for annual headline inflation MXCPIA=ECI of 6.23% for April, which would be the lowest level since September 2021. That is still well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

Meanwhile, annual core inflation MXCCPI=ECI, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was forecast to ease to 7.70%, its lowest level since July 2022.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% in late March, moderating the pace of its tightening cycle and taking a more dovish tone on the future of rate moves.

Its next rate decision will be published on May 18.

A poll released on Friday by bank Citibanamex showed that most of the market now expects Banxico to keep the key interest rate unchanged after 15 consecutive hikes.

With the March increase, which was in line with market expectations, Banxico has raised its key interest rate by 725 basis points since its rate-hiking cycle started in June 2021 to combat inflation.

For April alone, consumer prices are forecast to have dropped 0.04% from the previous month, while core inflation is seen up 0.41%, the survey showed. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico's national statistics institute INEGI will publish April consumer price data on Tuesday.

