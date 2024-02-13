POLL-Malaysia likely saw steady economic growth in Q4 on resilient consumption

By Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew at a steady pace in the fourth quarter as an increase in private consumption offset a fall in exports, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Despite Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raising interest rates by a cumulative 125 basis points between May 2022 and May 2023, domestic consumption has stayed resilient and helped the economy grow at a sturdy pace.

The southeast Asian economy grew 3.4% in the October-December period from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Feb. 7-13 Reuters poll of 23 economists showed. That was slightly better than the 3.3% growth in the preceding quarter.

Forecasts ranged from 3.0% to 5.8%. Data will be released on Friday.

"The domestic economy has been doing pretty well, but exports have not and that is reflected in the manufacturing sector which is hardly growing at all," said Alex Holmes, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

"I think domestic consumption has been strong over the course of 2023, but there are signs it's starting to lose some of its shine now."

BNM, at its Jan. 23-24 policy decision, highlighted the downside risks to the growth outlook "stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand and larger declines in commodity production".

Weak demand from China, Malaysia's biggest trading and investment partner, was one of the biggest hurdles to a recovery in the country's exports, which fell 10% on a year-on-year basis in December.

