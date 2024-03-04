POLL-Malaysia central bank seen on the sidelines at least until 2026

By Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir

BENGALURU, March 5 (Reuters) - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will leave its overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 3.00% on March 7 and hold it there until at least 2026 as inflation was expected to pick up, a Reuters poll found.

Although inflation eased to 1.5% in January, having peaked at 4.7% in August 2022, economists expect price pressures to rise in the second half of this year, suggesting a rate cut from the central bank was unlikely anytime soon.

BNM, which raised rates by a cumulative 125 basis points between May 2022 and May 2023, is forecast to keep its key interest rate MYINTR=ECI unchanged at 3.00% on Thursday, the Feb. 27-March 4 Reuters poll of 31 economists showed.

The survey also showed the central bank keeping the rate on hold until at least 2026.

Only four of 27 economists expected at least one rate cut this year. The U.S. Federal Reserve was forecast to cut by 75 basis points in 2024, a separate Reuters poll showed.

If realised BNM would be the only major central bank in Southeast Asia to be on the sidelines for that long.

"At the current juncture, people are looking at their (BNM) situation as one that contrasts with the Fed. And again, with a lot of the regional central banks," said Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays.

"In contrast, the Fed has gone a lot higher and that differential in the policy rates is going to be in focus, at least until the Fed starts cutting. BNM would not necessarily tilt hawkish or dovish until we see a material change in the inflation outlook."

Inflation was expected to rise in coming quarters and average 2.5% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025, another Reuters survey showed.

Malaysia was forecast to grow 4.5% and 4.6% this year and next, respectively.

(Reporting by Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir; Polling by Milounee Purohit and Susobhan Sarkar; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

