POLL-Latam FX seen steady and tied to region, diverging from EM pack

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies are set to remain steady in the near term as traders focus on comparatively moderate tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve and an unusually quiet spell in Brazil's politics, rather than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the short-term, the Mexican peso MXN= and Brazilian real BRL= should trade near their current values after losing some ground at the end of February, when the financial effects of Moscow's attack tore through global markets.

Mexico's currency is set to gain 0.2% to 20.66 per U.S. dollar in a month, according to the median estimate of 16 strategists polled Feb. 28-March 3. Brazil's unit is seen falling 2.1% to 5.20 per dollar in the period.

In one year, the peso would depreciate 2.4% to 21.225 per dollar and the real drop 5.7% to 5.40. The Mexican currency is down just 1% year-to-date, unfazed by the collapse of the Russian rouble RUB= that did hit other emerging currencies.

"The MXN has behaved very well amid market turbulence, thus limiting upside risk" for the stronger U.S. dollar against the peso, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex.

"Nevertheless, rising core rates - even if at a lower pace - should tend to depreciate the domestic currency," she added, referring to the U.S. Fed's strategy to "carefully" begin a tightening cycle this month.

The main concern surrounding the peso is that Banxico, Mexico's central bank, may soften its push to raise interest rates, particularly after saying this week inflationary pressures would diminish throughout 2022.

Banxico has hiked its key rate by 200 basis points since June to 6.00% from a pandemic-low of 4.00%, well behind the Brazilian central bank's 875 basis points to 10.75% currently from 2.0%. The Fed is still at 0-0.25%.

Banco Central do Brasil's aggressiveness, coupled with the country's good fiscal performance recently and a calm political scene during the Southern hemisphere summer, have contributed to a 9.4% rally in the real currency since the start of 2022.

FX traders are closely following the main presidential candidates' moves now that Carnival holidays are over and the race for October's vote - the most important political event this year in Latin America - starts to intensify.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a solid lead over President Jair Bolsonaro in voter preference polls. Lula could offer clues to his economic plans at the expected formal announcement of his candidacy later this month.

He has given only a few mixed signals so far, appeasing some investors with vows to maintain the central bank's independent status, but unnerving others by opposing Bolsonaro's drive to end state control of power utility Eletrobras.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Additional polling by Prerana Bhat and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan; Editing by Jonathan Cable, Ross Finley and Toby Chopra)

