POLL-Latam economies reel under coronavirus disruption, testing fiscal resolve

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Latin America's largest economies, Brazil and Mexico, are wobbling in a downturn that could worsen if governments mismanage their fiscal response to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed.

Economic activity from Mexico City to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires ground to a halt this month after companies suspended operations and citizens locked down to stop the spread of the deadly virus in a region that has seen few cases so far.

As the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real crashed to new lows last week, officials announced emergency measures to soften the impact of a global crisis that has likely already sunk major economies into recession.

In Brazil, growth is now at a standstill, but not yet negative, the survey showed. Despite high odds Latin America's No. 1 economy will shrink in the near future, the outlook there is still marginally better than in Mexico, which is already in recession.

Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to stagnate in the second quarter, with growth falling to zero from a poor 1.4% rate in the previous three-month period, according to median estimates of 11 economists and banks surveyed March 17-20.

Mexico's recession will almost certainly deepen. The economy is forecast to contract 3.0% in April-June following a 0.6% decline in the first quarter, according to the median value from a smaller sub-set of 6 quarterly estimates.

"The worse than expected activity data out of China, the ongoing collapse in oil prices, and the widespread lockdown we are seeing across Europe and elsewhere all point to a much sharper fall in global activity in Q1 and Q2," noted UBS economists.

"To this one has to add the fact that Mexico is lagging behind other countries in its response to the crisis, both in terms of introducing social-distancing measures as well as implementing policy stimulus actions."

The coronavirus stoppage seems to have dealt a final blow to recovery hopes in the region. Just a year ago, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador were starting their terms sounding positive about a pickup in economic growth.

However, Brazil's GDP is set to expand a paltry 0.3% in 2020, according to the median of 19 forecasts, its worst year since 2016, when the economy was hit by domestic political turmoil. Forecasts were in a wide range, from -2.6% to 1.6%.

Mexico's economy will shrink 2.6% in 2020, its weakest result since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, with an estimate range of -4.5% to 0.5%.

Furthermore, it is likely many or even all of these views will be downgraded in coming months as has been the case with other major economies tracked by Reuters Polls since the coronavirus outbreak.

FISCAL REFORMS NOW IN DOUBT

This month's paralysis added to other factors haunting both Latin American powerhouses since last year, including pessimism over reforms and fears of rising protectionism. The fiscal outlook could become a problem too.

On Friday, Brazil's Senate approved a presidential decree declaring a national emergency against the pandemic, allowing the government to waive fiscal targets and free up budget resources to fight the virus.

"In order not to lose confidence in fiscal stability, it will be important that measures to increase spending are temporary," said Solange Srour, chief economist at ARX Investimentos in Brazil.

"The political environment has deteriorated considerably and we hope that Congress will not abandon the fiscal adjustment agenda," she added, referring to an outburst of protests last week against Bolsonaro.

Srour said if Congress gridlocked on reforms to bring down Brazil's bulging deficit, "the recession may be bigger and longer". While she forecast 1% GDP drop this year, the survey's median worst scenario for 2020 was a 2% contraction.

Like Brazilians, many Mexicans are displeased with their president's hands-off approach to dealing with the virus. At the same time, the government is facing calls to drop fiscal austerity and stimulate the economy.

"A late response in the implementation of public health policies will result in a longer and deeper shock than originally anticipated," Citibanamex analysts wrote in a report last week.

"The new scenario implies a primary deficit of -0.1% of GDP; Whether this will be something the market will take negatively or not will ultimately depend on what other changes the government implements".

