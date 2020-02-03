POLL-Kazakh tenge seen weakening as China fears weigh on oil

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=KZT= poll data

ALMATY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge KZT= is likely to weaken against the dollar this month, trailing lower oil prices, according to a Reuters poll.

Four out of seven participants in the poll, which was carried out between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, expect the currency to depreciate this month, while three analysts saw it edging up against the dollar.

The 12-month outlook was bearish, with all six out of seven analysts forecasting a weaker tenge.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation's currency gained 1.4% against the dollar in January but has already started slipping this month after crude fell amid fears of a sharp slowdown in China due to a coronavirus outbreak.

"In the short term some tenge weakening is possible against the background of the decline in world oil prices," said Anatoly Kharitonchik of the Eurasian Development Bank.

Neighbouring China is one of Kazakhstan's biggest trading partners.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

