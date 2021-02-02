POLL-Kazakh tenge seen gaining on higher oil output in February
reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=KZT= poll data
ALMATY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge KZT= is likely to strengthen against the dollar this month as the Central Asian nation boosts oil output and crude prices look set to remain strong, according to a Reuters poll.
Four of six participants in the poll taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 expect the tenge to appreciate this month, while two analysts forecast it would slightly weaken.
The oil-exporting Central Asian nation's currency slipped 0.8% against the dollar in January.
Kazakhstan reduced oil output by 2% in January from December due to power outages, improving its compliance with the OPEC+ output deal, two industry sources familiar with the matter said and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.
Under the OPEC+ agreement, Kazakhstan will be able to gradually boost output this month and in March. Some analysts say this is likely to support the tenge.
Economic recovery after a 2.6% GDP slump last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic could also help improve the foreign trade balance and buoy the exchange rate, Eurasian Development Bank analyst Aigul Berdigulova said.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.