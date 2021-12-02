POLL-Kazakh tenge seen gaining in Dec on oil, rates

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=KZT= poll data

ALMATY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge KZT= is likely to inch up against the dollar this month, supported by relatively strong oil prices and high domestic interest rates, according to a Reuters poll.

All five participants in the poll taken this week expect the tenge to appreciate to 425-433 per dollar by the end of the month from current levels around 440.

However, several other analysts declined to provide forecasts, citing elevated uncertainty on global markets due to concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Kazakhstan, together known as OPEC+, will likely decide on Thursday whether to release more oil into the market as previously planned or restrain supply.

"Oil prices remain relatively high and we expect them to continue supporting Kazakhstan's export revenues," said Evgeny Vinokurov, Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank.

"The policy rate increase that has already taken place will also positively affect the value of Kazakhstan's currency."

The Central Asian nation's central bank hiked its policy rate to 9.75% from 9.5% at the end of October and will review it again next week.

