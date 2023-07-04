News & Insights

POLL-Kazakh central bank seen holding key rate on Wednesday

July 04, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, July 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank is likely to keep its benchmark interest rate KZCBIR=ECI at 16.75% on Wednesday as it wants to see a more sustained decline in inflation, according to analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Seven of the 11 analysts polled this week said they expected the rate to remain unchanged, with two forecasting a cut of 25 basis points and two predicting a 50-basis-point reduction.

Annual inflation slowed to 14.6% in June from 15.9% in May, after peaking at over 20% in late 2022 and early this year.

The International Monetary Fund, however, said last month that "policy should remain tight in 2023 until inflation is firmly on a downward trend and inflation expectations are re-anchored".

Analysts at the Eurasian Development Bank believe policy easing may start at the next central bank meeting in August.

"We think the first step may be 50-75 basis points," EDB chief economist Yevgeny Vinokurov said.

