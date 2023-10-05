POLL-Kazakh central bank expected to cut key rate on Friday

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=KZINTRAP poll data

ALMATY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate KZCBIR=ECI from the current 16.50% on Friday after a marked slowing of inflation, according to analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Eight of the nine analysts polled this week said they expected the regulator to cut the rate, with the expected step varying from 25 to 100 basis points.

The central bank hiked the rate sharply in early 2022 as the Kazakh tenge KZT= sank together with the Russian rouble RUB= as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which plunged regional economies into uncertainty.

Annual inflation slowed to 11.8% in September from 14.0% in July, after peaking at more than 20% in late 2022 and early this year.

However, the Russian rouble's renewed weakness has once again caused jitters on the Kazakh market, and the local tenge KZT= currency lost about 4% of its value against the dollar last month, which may limit the room for monetary easing.

"The recent weakening of the exchange rate has become another inflationary factor... but we believe that the downtrend in annual inflation will prevail," Halyk Finance analysts said.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.