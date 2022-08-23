POLL-Japan's Nikkei seen stagnant in 2022 before testing 30,000 mark next year

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average .N225 will weaken slightly over the rest of 2022 before rising gradually through 2023 to end that year at 30,000, a level not seen since September 2021, according to strategists polled by Reuters.

The median forecast of 11 respondents was for the Nikkei to finish 2022 at 28,400, about 50 points below where it sits now.

The index failed to stay above the psychological 29,000 level last week, sliding with U.S. stocks as investors considered the outlook for Federal Reserve policy amid the risks of global recession.

Investors have been spooked by a chorus of hawkish rhetoric from Fed policymakers, ahead of their crucial Jackson Hole symposium, which starts on Thursday.

Japan's equity benchmark closed at 29,222.77 last Wednesday, its highest finish since the start of this year, but closed at 28,452.75 on Tuesday.

Nomura's Tokyo-based chief equities strategist Yunosuke Ikeda - who sees the Nikkei tumbling to 26,000 at year-end, the lowest forecast - says the buoyant mood that brought it to those levels was always unsustainable.

"Stocks have been boosted by optimism over two things, the expectation of Fed rate cuts next year and at the same time a fairly optimistic view of the global economy, but these are self-contradicting assumptions," Ikeda said.

"The Jackson Hole symposium will be a pivot point when the market realises this," he said. "Markets are underestimating the potential for a U.S. recession."

Ikeda said the chance is high of a major sell-off in the coming three months, with volatility rising significantly.

The outlook improves next year though with the median of 11 responses for the index to be at 29,000 at end-June.

Only five respondents offered forecasts for end-2023, but the median of those was for a rise to the psychologically significant 30,000 mark.

Societe Generale's Hong Kong-based head of Asia equity strategy, Frank Benzimra, predicted the market would struggle into the middle of next year before rising to 29,200 at year-end.

He said the risks to that view were balanced overall, with downside risks including more weakness in U.S. equities, while upside risks include an easing in U.S. inflation and a "more vigorous" policy response in China.

The People's Bank of China showed its commitment to shoring up the economy on Monday with cuts to additional lending rates, following surprise easing last week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional polling by Mumal Rathore, Sarupya Ganguly and Sujith Pai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

