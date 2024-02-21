POLL-Japan's Nikkei seen closing out the year at all-time high

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 will continue to rally and hold onto gains to end the year at a record high, according to analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Respondents cited corporate governance reform as a key factor to support the Nikkei's continued gains, with analysts expecting long-term changes in company behavior and increased interest from overseas investors as a result.

The index is forecast to rise 1.7% to 39,000 by the end of 2024, the Feb. 9-21 Reuters poll of 15 analysts showed, with responses ranging from as low as 31,556 to as high as 43,000.

The Nikkei surpassed the post-economic bubble era record of 38,188.74 on Friday and is on course to breach a life-time peak of 38,957.44 hit in December 1989, buoyed by corporate earnings from domestic firms, a weaker yen, and continued rally in tech-related shares.

In longer term, expectations have strengthened that Japanese companies will boost shareholder returns through unwinding of cross-holdings, share buybacks and other measures, spurred by a reform request from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The bourse said last month nearly half of the companies on the prime section had responded to its call to disclose such plans.

Of the eight respondents who had forecasts on Japanese companies earnings growth, all expected revenues to continue to increase, citing reasons such as positive effects from corporate governance reforms and expectations for the yen to remain moderately soft this year.

The yen JPY=, whose weakness tends to support exporters because it increases the value of overseas profits when firms repatriate them to Japan, has been locked around 150 per U.S. dollar.

Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management, cited an optimistic outlook for both the Japanese and U.S. economies as an additional support for corporate revenues, although geopolitical risks remain.

If conflicts escalate, "the Fed will not be able to cut interest rates and U.S. stocks will fall," and there would be an increased chance of an economic slowdown in the United States, weighing on the global economy, he said.

Analysts were more mixed on the likelihood of the Nikkei experiencing a correction this year, although a majority leaned toward at least a chance of a pullback before the index picks back up again.

Some analysts wanted to see how monetary policy in both the U.S. and Japan would impact Japanese equities this year, as the Federal Reserve prepares to cut interest rates, while the Bank of Japan gets ready to normalise its ultra-loose policy.

Such risks, however, were considered short-lived in comparison to longer-term supports.

"The move to improve capital efficiency (in Japan) is not a temporary one," said analysts at Daiwa Securities, who believed a correction was very unlikely.

As such, "it's difficult to imagine foreign investors who are attracted to Japan's changing stock market or Japanese companies that have been actively buying back their own shares having a change of heart."

(Reporting and polling by Tokyo markets team, Additional polling by Sujith Pai and Sarupya Ganguli Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.