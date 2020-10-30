Stocks

POLL-Japan household spending seen tumbling y/y as pandemic lingers

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japanese household spending likely slumped by nearly 11% in September from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a robust rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending likely slumped by nearly 11% in September from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a robust rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The spending data due at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 (2330 GMT Nov. 5) follows data on Friday that showed a bigger-than-expected rise in factory output while job availability hit the lowest level since late 2013.

The mixed data underscores the challenge for policymakers to revive economic activity while preventing a resurgence of infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to order next week a plan for extra stimulus steps.

All household spending likely fell 10.7% in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, the poll of 13 economists found, a bigger drop than the prior month's 6.9% dip.

On the month, household spending probably rose 2.2% in September, accelerating from the prior month's 1.7% gain on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

"Consumption is seesawing, though the government's travel discount campaigns have encouraged people to go out, shaking off self-restraint sentiment seen prevalent in summer," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"That said, the last-minute spending spree in September last year to beat the October 2019 sales tax hike probably caused a big pull-back in demand."

The Bank of Japan trimmed its economic growth and inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year on Thursday but offered a more upbeat view on the recovery outlook, signaling that it has delivered enough stimulus for the time being.

The world's third-largest economy is bottoming out from its worst postwar slump in the second quarter due to a rebound in exports and factory output. Still, weak private consumption and capital spending is seen to put a drag on any economic recovery.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is it time for value stocks to shine on the other side of the election?

    Is it time for value stocks to shine on the other side of the election? Barrow Hanley Portfolio Manager Mark Giambrone joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Oct 19, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular