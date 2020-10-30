POLL-Japan household spending seen tumbling y/y as pandemic lingers

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending likely slumped by nearly 11% in September from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a robust rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The spending data due at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 (2330 GMT Nov. 5) follows data on Friday that showed a bigger-than-expected rise in factory output while job availability hit the lowest level since late 2013.

The mixed data underscores the challenge for policymakers to revive economic activity while preventing a resurgence of infections. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to order next week a plan for extra stimulus steps.

All household spending likely fell 10.7% in September from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, the poll of 13 economists found, a bigger drop than the prior month's 6.9% dip.

On the month, household spending probably rose 2.2% in September, accelerating from the prior month's 1.7% gain on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

"Consumption is seesawing, though the government's travel discount campaigns have encouraged people to go out, shaking off self-restraint sentiment seen prevalent in summer," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"That said, the last-minute spending spree in September last year to beat the October 2019 sales tax hike probably caused a big pull-back in demand."

The Bank of Japan trimmed its economic growth and inflation forecasts for the current fiscal year on Thursday but offered a more upbeat view on the recovery outlook, signaling that it has delivered enough stimulus for the time being.

The world's third-largest economy is bottoming out from its worst postwar slump in the second quarter due to a rebound in exports and factory output. Still, weak private consumption and capital spending is seen to put a drag on any economic recovery.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.