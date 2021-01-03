POLL-Israel central bank to hold rates as vaccine gives hope for recovery

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel is expected to keep short-term interest rates unchanged for a sixth meeting amid hope that Israel's extensive COVID vaccination programme will enable a rapid economic recovery this year.

Of 14 economists polled by Reuters, 12 believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep the benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at an all-time low of 0.1% when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

One foresees a reduction to zero and another to 0.05% partly due to persistent disinflation, in which the inflation rate was -0.6% in November, and a 12-1/2 year peak in the shekel ILS= versus the dollar.

"The rapid progress achieved in the vaccination process of the population in Israel, which stands out positively compared to the rest of the world, is likely to, if it will be maintained, accelerate the exit process from the crisis, and

thus will enable the removal of most of the restrictions on activity already during the second quarter of 2021," said Bank Leumi Chief Economist Gil Bufman.

He noted that in such a scenario, growth this year should exceed current projections of about 5%.

In addition to the rates decision, the central bank will publish updated macroeconomic forecasts.

Israel, which is currently in a third lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago, is expected to show an economic contraction of as much as 5% in 2020.

At its prior meeting on Nov. 30, five of the six policymakers voted to hold the key rate.

Since the pandemic began, the central bank has lowered its key rate once -- from 0.25% in April -- and has signalled an unwillingness to lower rates to zero or make them negative. Instead, the central bank has relied on other measures, such as buying government and corporate bonds and offering cut rate loans to banks to encourage lending to small businesses.

In predicting a rate cut to zero, Amir Kahanovich, chief economist for the Excellence Investment House, cited the strong shekel, low inflation, low liquidity in financial markets, a high jobless rate and economic growth that is lower that what should have been.

