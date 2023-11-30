POLL-Inflation slowdown may lead Colombia's central bank to cut key rate

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in Colombia will have continued its downward trend in November on the back of falling food prices, which may lead central bank policymakers to cut the key interest rate for the first time since 2020, according to a Reuters survey on Thursday.

Consumer prices will have risen 0.49% in November, the median of the 20-participant survey showed, compared with an increase of 0.25% in October and 0.77% in November last year.

The estimates fluctuated between 0.27% and 0.70%.

If the prediction holds, it would take 12-month inflation to 10.17%, below the 10.48% reached in October, but still far from the central bank's long-term target of 3%.

The behavior of inflation coupled with a 0.3% contraction in economic growth in the third quarter will lead policymakers to trim borrowing costs, which are currently at 13.25%, those polled said.

"Given the downward path of inflation and the most recent growth data ... the central bank will reduce the interest rate in December as far as 12.75%," Econcept said in a report.

Seven of those surveyed said policymakers would keep the rate steady because of the inflationary risks of coming increases in the price of diesel, the impact of an increase in the minimum wage in 2024 and the effects of the El Nino drought.

One of those polled abstained.

"Inflation has risk scenarios for increases in the first quarter of 2024 that will prevent the central bank from lowering rates, especially when the Fed is holding," said Wilson Tovar, head of economic research for the brokerage Acciones y Valores.

"Despite the cooling in the economy, now is not the time to increase flexibility," he added.

Leonardo Villar, the head of the central bank's board, on Wednesday told an event that though inflation "is headed in the desired direction" Colombia is not yet in the same position as other countries which have begun significantly lowering rates.

Analyst expectations for full-year inflation were down to 9.52%, from 9.62% in the previous poll. Full-year predictions for 2024 were steady at 5.40%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Paul Simao)

