POLL-Inflation or GDP? The dilemma for Colombia's central bank

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its March meeting due to an expected rise in inflation, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Policymakers will need to choose between controlling consumer prices and boosting the economy amid the spread of coronavirus, analysts said.

Twelve of the 20 analysts polled expect to a hold to keep borrowing costs at 4.25% at the meeting next week, which would mark 23 months at the same level, the lowest rate since the middle of 2014.

However, five analysts predict the seven-member board will cut the rate by 25 basis points, two forecast a reduction of 50 points and one analyst said it could slash the rate by 100 points.

Though the board will face a dilemma between stimulating economic growth or delaying the rise of inflation, it will be inclined to contain prices, said Citi analyst Esteban Tamayo.

Inflation expectations for the end of this year rose to 3.6% from 3.3% in the previous survey, moving further from the targeted 3%, owing to the strong depreciation of the peso.

The currency has fallen 26.7 % so far in 2020 due to global risk aversion caused by COVID-19.

Coronavirus has infected more than 240,000 people and killed some 10,000.

"Given its constitutional mandate for price stability and track record of orthodoxy, we expect the central bank to keep rates on hold until inflationary risks subside," Tamayo wrote in a note.

However, one sector of the market thinks the bank will reduce borrowing costs to help the economy, which will suffer due to the impact of coronavirus on economic activity.

Such a move would put it in step with central banks around the world which have already reduced their rates.

"Obviously, we will see a cooling of the global economy and therefore Colombia's," said chief economist at brokerage Acciones y Valores, Wilson Tovar, who expects a rate cut of 50 basis points. "It is important to support employers, protect jobs and guarantee the tools needed to avoid a collapse of the local economy."

The analysts drastically cut their economic growth projections for this year to an average of 2.5%, from 3.3% in a the previous poll.

Those surveyed also predicted the bank will announce new measures to bring liquidity to the markets. These could include the direct purchase of TES bonds or a reduction in reserves requirements for banks.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.