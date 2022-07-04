POLL-Inflation in Mexico could reach its highest level in over two decades

Mexico City, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation is forecast to have accelerated in June and may have reached levels not seen in more than 21 years, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, fueling expectations that the central bank will continue to tighten monetary policy.

The median forecast of 12 analysts yielded a projected annual inflation rate of 7.96% in June, the highest level since January 2001. MXCPIA=ECI

Annual core inflation, considered a more accurate measure because it eliminates some volatile food and energy products, was forecast to hit 7.54%, the highest since December 2000. MXCCPI=ECI

"We expect that the dynamics of this period will be characterized by important pressures on food. Energy prices may be more stable," said Grupo Financiero Banorte in an analysis.

At the end of last month, the Bank of Mexico increased the benchmark interest rate by a record 75 basis points and warned that it would hike rates again if necessary.

The central bank, which began a cycle of rate hikes in June of last year, has an inflation target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point. Its next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for August 11.

In June alone, prices are forecast to have risen 0.82%, according to the Reuters survey, while the median projection for core inflation was 0.81%. MXINFL=ECI, MXCPIX=ECI

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish consumer price index data for June on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noé Torres; additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Jackie Botts; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((jackie.botts@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.