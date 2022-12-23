POLL-Inflation above target to limit Russia's rate-cutting room in 2023

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will have limited room to cut interest rates in 2023 as inflation, though less marked than this year's double-digit rise, will remain above target as the economy contracts for the second straight year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Russia's economic landscape changed drastically after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping Western restrictions on its energy and financial sectors, including a partial freeze of Russian reserves, and leading scores of companies to exit the market.

After initially dire predictions of a double-digit GDP slump, analysts and officials have gradually been improving forecasts as the Russian economy demonstrates better-than-anticipated resilience.

The average forecast among 14 analysts polled in late December suggested the Russian economy was on track to shrink by 2.8% this year, close to the economy ministry's expectation of a 2.9% drop. A similar poll in early December had predicted a contraction of 3.0%.

Next year, analysts expect a 1.9% contraction.

The Bank of Russia hiked its key rate to 20% from 9.5% in order to mitigate risks to financial stability in February, before beginning a series of rate cuts to the current 7.5% level.

After two successive rate holds in October and December, the bank is now seen moderately easing monetary policy next year, with the key rate set to end next year at 7.0%, with forecasts ranging from 6.5% to 8.0%.

Inflation is set to remain above the central bank's 4% target in 2023, ending the year at 5.8%, but down from a 12.2% rise anticipated this year.

"Despite rouble weakness, we maintain our forecast for 2023 at the 5.5%-6% level, at which the central bank rate could be lowered a little, or as a minimum, not be increased," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble has fallen sharply this week as fears over oil and gas sanctions have unnerved markets.

The average of forecasts in the poll suggested the rouble will trade at 72.50 against the dollar a year from now RUB=, according to the poll, compared with a rate of 74.00 predicted by analysts earlier this month. Friday's official rate was at 72.13 roubles per dollar.

