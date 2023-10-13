POLL-Indonesia's September trade surplus seen narrowing to $2.13 bln

Open trade balance poll data

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Oct 16

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus in September likely narrowed to $2.13 billion from the previous month as exports were expected to remain weak, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 12 economists surveyed between Oct. 10 and 13 was for Indonesia to book a surplus of $2.13 billion in September, versus $3.12 billion in August.

The Southeast Asia's largest economy has seen its exports and trade surplus weakening this year due to a slowing global economy and falling prices of its top commodities like coal and palm oil.

Exports were seen down 13.5% in September on an annual basis, versus a deeper drop of 21.21% in August, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, imports likely contracted 5.5% from a year earlier, much smaller than the 14.77% drop in August.

(Polling by Milounee Purohit and Veronica Khongwir; Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

