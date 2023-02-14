POLL-Indonesia's Jan trade surplus seen shrinking further to $3.35 bln

Click here for poll data

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus likely shrank further in January to $3.35 billion, the lowest level in eight months, as commodity prices continued to moderate, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The country's export growth has been slowing in the past few months after enjoying a commodity boom for most of 2022 that resulted in a record $54.46 billion trade surplus for the whole year.

A total of 16 economists in a Reuters poll forecast a $3.35 billion trade surplus in January or down from $3.89 billion recorded in December.

Last month's exports are forecast to show growth of 12.5% annually, much higher than December's 6.58% increase.

Meanwhile, import growth is likely to recover by recording an increase of 1.5% annually last month versus contracting 6.61% in December.

Faisal Rachman, Bank Mandiri economist, said exports growth in January recorded an increase due to a low-base effect created by a coal export ban that was imposed temporarily early last year.

He added Indonesia could sustain a trade surplus for longer this years as declining commodity prices will be offset by China's reopening.

Meanwhile, import growth is predicted to catch up with exports this year, with improving domestic demand after the government revoked all COVID-19 restrictions at end of 2022.

The bank forecast the current account to book a deficit of around 1.1% of GDP this year versus an expected surplus of 1.05% of GDP last year.

