POLL-Indonesian rupiah longs hit three-month high; Chinese yuan faces recovery hurdle

By Upasana Singh

May 4 (Reuters) - Long positions in Indonesia's rupiah hit a three-month high as traders bet on continued outperformance from Asia's best-performing currency this year, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

Bullish bets on the rupiah IDR= firmed to its highest level since January, while traders turned modestly bullish on India's rupee INR=IN for the first time since late January, the fortnightly survey of 11 respondents showed.

The rupiah is up over 6% this year, far ahead of its regional peers. The stability in the currency has been helped by multiple factors including a boom in commodity-led exports and weaker oil prices.

"(We) expect the country to maintain a trade surplus going forward (albeit narrower) due to the lower oil prices compared to last year. Therefore, the country's trade position should continue to be supportive of the IDR," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, bearish bets on the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS were at their highest in nearly two months as the world's second-largest economy is still struggling to fully recover despite the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in December.

Bearish bets on South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP were hiked.

A majority of responses to the poll were received prior to a rate decision from the Malaysian central bank, and the Federal Reserve's 25 basis points interest rate hike on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank, however, opened the door to a pause in its aggressive policy tightening cycle.

"Markets continue to expect that rate cuts (from the Fed) will follow soon. This is driving the U.S. dollar broadly weaker, and this general trend is supporting Asian currencies versus the dollar," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

While the surprise hike lifted the ringgit, economists see the latest move from the central bank to mark an end of the current tightening cycle as price pressures ease.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long on U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

04-May-23

0.56

1.01

-0.04

-1.05

0.65

-0.14

0.69

0.86

-0.43

20-Apr-23

-0.14

0.36

-0.13

-0.47

0.30

0.30

0.54

0.95

-0.12

06-Apr-23

0.04

0.56

-0.39

-0.26

-0.03

0.3

0.29

0.08

-0.06

23-Mar-23

0.17

0.87

0.16

0.74

0.63

0.58

0.74

0.36

0.37

09-Mar-23

0.68

1.3

0.65

0.56

0.78

0.28

0.78

0.42

0.3

23-Feb-23

0.36

0.77

0.21

0.12

0.30

0.80

0.49

0.33

0.37

09-Feb-23

-0.80

-0.63

-0.72

-0.53

-0.68

0.25

-0.64

-0.40

-1.00

26-Jan-23

-1.29

-1.14

-1.40

-1.15

-0.68

-0.47

-1.25

-0.78

-1.77

12-Jan-23

-1.58

-1.39

-1.31

-0.10

-0.67

0.07

-0.82

-0.61

-1.85

15-Dec-22

0.08

-0.55

-0.85

0.92

-0.22

0.63

-0.36

-0.15

-0.69

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

