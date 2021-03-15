POLL-Indonesian cenbank seen holding rates amid memories of 2013 'taper tantrum'

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=IDCBRR%3DECI poll data

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia (BI) is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday as the rupiah comes under pressure due to a rise in U.S. bond yields, with some analysts seeing no more room for further easing, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

All 28 analysts surveyed predicted BI will keep the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI unchanged at 3.50%, a record low. All 16 analysts who gave longer-term views expected no change throughout the year.

BI has cut the key rate six times, totalling 150 basis points, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of its more than $50 billion quantitative easing and relaxation of lending rules, in its efforts to accelerate Indonesia's economic recovery.

"We do not anticipate BI easing further, as we expect a cyclical recovery to take hold and gather pace from here, amid vaccine rollout and low base effects," Deyi Tan, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, wrote in a research note.

However, the recent rise in U.S. rates has triggered market anxiety about emerging market capital outflows similar to those in 2013, when Indonesia was dubbed one of the "fragile five" countries and BI had to jack up rates to defend the rupiah IDR=.

Tan doesn't expect a similar response this year as macroeconomic indicators are in better shape than during the so-called "taper tantrum".

The rupiah has weakened 3.6% since its last peak on Feb. 16. In the same period, Indonesia's benchmark 10-year government bond yield ID10YT=RR has risen 47 basis points to close at 6.758% on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy fell into recession for the first time in over two decades last year as it struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus, grappling with the highest COVID-19 caseload and deaths in the region.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases have now declined to the lowest levels since late-November amid the government's mass vaccination campaign.

Wisnu Wardana, Bank Danamon's economist in Jakarta, said BI may also want to take a cue from the Federal Reserve, which will conclude its policy meeting hours ahead of BI, before deciding its next move.

"(The) Fed's response in the next meeting will determine whether (U.S.) yields will continue to rise or fall. As such, our call is for a hold in IDR policy rate this month," Wardana said.

