POLL-Indonesia trade surplus seen shrinking in Sept to $1.98 bln

Indonesia is expected to post a narrower trade surplus in September, with exports and imports seen contracting due to a slump in global trade from countries affected by the pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Sept exports seen at -7.20% y/y, vs Aug's -8.36%

Sept imports seen at -22.40% y/y, vs Aug's -24.19%

Sept trade surplus of $1.98 billion f'cast, vs Aug's $2.33 bln

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Thursday, Oct. 15

The median forecast of 11 analysts in the poll was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $1.98 billion trade surplus in September, down from $2.33 billion in the prior month.

Indonesia had reported trade surpluses in the past few months due to imports falling at a faster pace than exports.

The poll expected the same pattern, with exports seen to have fallen 7.20% on an annual basis last month and imports down 22.40%.

In August, exports and imports dropped 8.36% and 24.19%, respectively.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

