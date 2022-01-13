POLL-Indonesia trade surplus seen shrinking in Dec to five-month low

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Jan. 17

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus likely shrank to the lowest in five months in December on slower growth in exports and imports, a Reuters survey showed, although Southeast Asia's biggest economy is on track to post record exports for all of last year.

The resource-rich country has been riding an export boom on the back of a spike in commodity prices. The December trade data, due to be announced on Monday, is set to confirm that its annual exports reached an all-time high in 2021.

Indonesia has posted a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, boosting the rupiah IDR= and helping the currency became one of emerging Asia's best performers last year.

However, markets are closely monitoring the impact of a coal export ban the government imposed from Jan. 1 to prevent widespread domestic power outages, which economists say could see Indonesia swing back to a trade deficit.

For December, 12 economists in the poll forecast a surplus of $3.13 billion, down from the previous month's $3.51 billion.

Exports were seen up 40.4% on a yearly basis, decelerating from November's growth pace of 49.7%, while imports were expected to rise 39.4%, compared with November's 52.62% growth.

Nomura analysts said a full-month coal export ban in January could reduce exports by $4 bilion, which could push Indonesia into a trade deficit. Local brokerage Bahana Sekuritas gave an estimated value of January's coal exports at around $3 billion.

Authorities in Indonesia this week eased the ban, allowing 37 vessels to depart, although hundreds of miners whose output is estimated to cover up to 40% of the country's total remain barred from exporting.

(Polling by Devayani Sathyan and Tushar Goenka in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)

