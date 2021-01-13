Stocks

POLL-Indonesia seen posting smaller trade surplus in December

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Indonesia likely posted a trade surplus for an eighth straight month in December, albeit smaller than in the previous month, as exports rose while imports remained depressed, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Dec exports seen +6.3% y/y, vs Nov's +9.54%

Dec imports seen -12.47% y/y, vs Nov's -17.46%

Dec trade surplus f'cast of $2.3 bln, vs Nov's $2.62 bln

Trade data due at 0200 GMT on Friday, Jan 15

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia likely posted a trade surplus for an eighth straight month in December, albeit smaller than in the previous month, as exports rose while imports remained depressed, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast from 12 economists in the poll was for a December surplus of $2.3 billion, compared with November's $2.62 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has seen its exports rebounding in the past few months, after suffering a hit amid weak global trade due to the coronavirus pandemic. But its imports have stayed low on weak domestic demand.

Exports were seen increasing for a second consecutive month in December, by 6.3% year-on-year, with some analysts citing higher prices of Indonesia's main products such as coal and palm oil. Shipments grew 9.54% in November.

Imports were seen falling 12.47% annually, slower than November's 17.46% drop.

The December forecast would bring Indonesia's trade surplus for 2020 to $21.96 billion, the largest since 2011.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Subhranshu Sahu)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular