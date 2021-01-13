POLL-Indonesia seen posting smaller trade surplus in December

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Dec exports seen +6.3% y/y, vs Nov's +9.54%

Dec imports seen -12.47% y/y, vs Nov's -17.46%

Dec trade surplus f'cast of $2.3 bln, vs Nov's $2.62 bln

Trade data due at 0200 GMT on Friday, Jan 15

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia likely posted a trade surplus for an eighth straight month in December, albeit smaller than in the previous month, as exports rose while imports remained depressed, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast from 12 economists in the poll was for a December surplus of $2.3 billion, compared with November's $2.62 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has seen its exports rebounding in the past few months, after suffering a hit amid weak global trade due to the coronavirus pandemic. But its imports have stayed low on weak domestic demand.

Exports were seen increasing for a second consecutive month in December, by 6.3% year-on-year, with some analysts citing higher prices of Indonesia's main products such as coal and palm oil. Shipments grew 9.54% in November.

Imports were seen falling 12.47% annually, slower than November's 17.46% drop.

The December forecast would bring Indonesia's trade surplus for 2020 to $21.96 billion, the largest since 2011.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Subhranshu Sahu)

