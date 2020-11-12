POLL-Indonesia seen maintaining trade surplus as imports remain weak

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Oct exports seen at -4.36% y/y vs Sept's -0.51%

Oct imports seen at -18.67% y/y vs Sept's -18.88%

Oct trade surplus of $2.29 bln forecast vs Sept's $2.44 bln

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Nov. 16

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to have a slightly narrower trade surplus in October, with imports seen contracting steeper than exports due to weak domestic demand during the pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 10 analysts in the poll was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $2.29 billion trade surplus in October, slightly down from $2.44 billion in September.

The poll expected exports to have dropped 4.36% on an annual basis last month and imports to have fallen 18.67%. That compares with a 0.51% year-on-year drop in exports and an 18.88% annual drop in imports a month earlier.

Indonesia's statistics bureau is scheduled to release the trade data on Monday, while the central bank is scheduled to announce the current account data for the third quarter of 2020 on Friday.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com))

