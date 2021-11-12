Stocks

POLL-Indonesia Oct trade surplus seen narrowing on rising imports

Indonesia's trade surplus likely shrank in October as imports rose amid further easing of mobility restrictions for coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Exports probably remained strong because of high commodity prices.

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Nov. 15

The median forecast by analysts in the poll was for an October trade surplus of $3.87 billion, down from the previous month's $4.37 billion. Statistics Indonesia will release the data on Monday.

The resource rich country has been seeing an export boom, with demand for some of its top commodities, such as coal and palm oil, surging as economies reopen after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Robust exports led Indonesia's GDP growth in the third quarter, helping to cushion the economic impact of a deadly wave of infections in July-August.

The annual export growth in October was seen decelerating slightly to 46.85%, from September's 47.64%. Meanwhile, imports were seen rising 56.06% annually, compared with the previous month's 40.31% growth.

Southeast Asia's largest economy imposed strict mobility restrictions to contain COVID-19 cases in July to late August. The curbs have since been gradually eased.

