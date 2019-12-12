Stocks

POLL-Indonesia likely to record trade deficit in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's trade balance is likely to have returned to a deficit in November after a surprise surplus in the prior month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Nov exports seen at -1.18% y/y vs Oct's revised -6.14% y/y

Nov imports seen at -13.32% y/y vs Oct's revised -16.46% y/y

$130 mln deficit forecast in Nov, vs Oct's $172.5 mln surplus

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Nov. 15

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade balance is likely to have returned to a deficit in November after a surprise surplus in the prior month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 11 economists in the poll was for a trade deficit of about $130 million in November, following a revised $172.5 million surplus in October.

The contraction in exports was seen to have moderated to 1.18% on-year in the month, compared with October's revised drop of 6.14%.

Meanwhile, November imports were seen shrinking 13.32% annually, slower than the 16.46% drop a month earlier.

Authorities in Indonesia have prioritised improving its trade performance, seeking ways to boost exports and find import substitutions following last year's record-high deficit of $8.7 billion.

In the first 10 months of 2019, Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded a trade gap of $1.78 billion.

The November trade data, due to be released on Monday, will likely be considered by Bank Indonesia when its board of governors meet to review monetary policy on Dec. 18-19.

(Polling by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927621;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular