POLL-Indonesia likely to record trade deficit in November

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

Nov exports seen at -1.18% y/y vs Oct's revised -6.14% y/y

Nov imports seen at -13.32% y/y vs Oct's revised -16.46% y/y

$130 mln deficit forecast in Nov, vs Oct's $172.5 mln surplus

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Monday, Nov. 15

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade balance is likely to have returned to a deficit in November after a surprise surplus in the prior month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 11 economists in the poll was for a trade deficit of about $130 million in November, following a revised $172.5 million surplus in October.

The contraction in exports was seen to have moderated to 1.18% on-year in the month, compared with October's revised drop of 6.14%.

Meanwhile, November imports were seen shrinking 13.32% annually, slower than the 16.46% drop a month earlier.

Authorities in Indonesia have prioritised improving its trade performance, seeking ways to boost exports and find import substitutions following last year's record-high deficit of $8.7 billion.

In the first 10 months of 2019, Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded a trade gap of $1.78 billion.

The November trade data, due to be released on Monday, will likely be considered by Bank Indonesia when its board of governors meet to review monetary policy on Dec. 18-19.

(Polling by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927621;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.