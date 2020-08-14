POLL-Indonesia export, import growth seen tumbling in July

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=IDTRD%3DECI poll data

July exports seen at -16.65% y/y, vs June's +2.28%

July imports seen at -22.48% y/y, vs June's -6.36%

July surplus of $680 million forecast, vs June's $1.27 billion

Trade data due at 0400 GMT on Tuesday, Aug. 18

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports may have plummeted in July, following an improvement a month prior, with global trade still reeling under the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The growth pace of exports and imports in the resource-rich country had improved in June after many countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions, although demand was yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The median forecast from 14 analysts for exports to fall 16.65% on-year in July, compared with the previous month's 2.28% annual expansion - which was the first growth since February.

Import contraction was seen accelerating to 22.48% last month, following June's 6.36% drop, which economists said reflected weak domestic demand.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had likely booked a $680 million surplus last month, compared with a $1.27 billion surplus in June. Forecasts were widely ranged, from a deficit $410 million to as much as $3.8 billion surplus.

(Polling by Nilufar Rizki, Tabita Diela, and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta, Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.