POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen keeping rate steady after rupiah drop

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at a policy review next Tuesday as the rupiah comes under fresh pressure amid capital outflows, while the economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

All 23 economists in the poll predicted Bank Indonesia (BI) will keep the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 3.50%, a record low, at its two-day policy meeting next week.

BI has slashed rates by a total of 150 basis points and injected more than $55 billion of liquidity into the financial system since 2020 to help cushion the blow to Southeast Asia's largest economy from the health crisis.

This year, BI's policymaking has been made more complicated due to capital outflows linked to rising U.S. Treasury yields and market speculation on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its pandemic-era stimulus.

The rupiah IDR= has weakened more than 1.7% from its strongest level in the past two weeks as the U.S. dollar perked up.

Moreover, Indonesia's economy is still struggling to regain momentum lost last year when the pandemic erupted.

The economy shrank for the fourth quarter in a row in January-March, though at a much more modest pace of 0.74%, data showed earlier this month. But private consumption remained sluggish and the outlook in coming quarters is clouded by a slow immunization programme.

BI last month trimmed its 2021 GDP growth outlook to 4.1% to 5.1% range, after a 2% decline in 2020.

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at UOB, said the benchmark's current rate level was optimal in supporting an economic recovery while maintaining a relatively attractive yield differential to attract portfolio investors.

"BI is likely to continue keeping the monetary policy stance accommodative via its quantitative easing strategy, ensuring an abundance of liquidity remains in the market to sustain the economic recovery," he said.

Wellian Wiranto of OCBC predicts no change in the key rate until the end of the year.

"We expect BI to keep its policy rate unchanged in the next meeting. It will continue to focus on getting the banks to pass on the previous rounds of rate cuts, rather than undertake new ones at this point," he said.

