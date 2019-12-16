POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen keeping policy rate steady at 2019's last meeting

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=IDCBRR%3DECI poll data

JAKARTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will likely keep rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year on Thursday, after a series of policy loosening steps aimed at lifting economic growth, though it may resume cutting rates in 2020, a Reuters poll showed.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has trimmed the key rate four times by 100 basis points, lowered the amount of cash banks must keep as reserves and relaxed lending rules this year in an easing cycle described by Governor Perry Warjiyo as "pre-emptive measures" to maintain growth momentum amid a global economic slowdown.

Twenty of 22 economists in the poll expected BI to hold the 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI steady at 5.00% on Thursday, where it has been since the last cut in October. The rest predicted another cut of 25 bps.

Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy in 2019 is set to slow for the first time in four years as global economic growth weakens. BI forecasts a 5.05% GDP growth this year, slower than the 5.17% in 2018, though it predicts a rebound to 5.3% in 2020.

"We think BI will lean towards a wait-and-see mode to assess the impact of its earlier monetary easing and also to consider the Fed's policy guidelines," said Aldian Taloputra, an economist with Standard Chartered in Jakarta.

Taloputra was referring to the Federal Reserve's decision last week to hold U.S. interest rates steady while signalling no change in borrowing costs there anytime soon.

However, some analysts think BI is not done with its easing cycle.

Jakarta-based brokerage Trimegah Sekuritas, who also predicted BI would hold rates steady this week, sees a total reduction of 50 bps in the first three months of 2020.

ANZ economists pencilled in at least one rate cut in the first quarter. "The combination of sluggish growth and contained inflation suggests that a monetary easing bias will remain," they said.

Officials have been signalling that BI will stay dovish next year. At a dinner with bankers last month, the governor said BI's policy will remain accommodative in 2020.

Last week, Deputy Governor Dody Budi Waluyo said more easing of lending rules was underway, while confirming there was scope for further cuts.

Nomura is among the poll's two respondents who think BI will not wait until the New Year before another rate cut, citing benign inflation, weaker domestic demand and a narrowing current account deficit.

Despite a surprisingly large November trade gap, Indonesia's current account deficit is still on track to narrow from 3% of GDP in 2018 to 2.8% this year and 2.6% in 2019, Nomura said in a note.

