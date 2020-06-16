POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen cutting rates for third time this year as economy shrinks

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=IDCBRR%3DECI poll data

19 of 30 economists predict at least 25-bp cut

11 see bank Indonesia leaving rates unchanged

Q2 GDP seen shrinking for first time since 1999

Decision due on Thursday, June 18 around 0700 GMT

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is expected to make its third rate cut this year on Thursday to step up its support for Southeast Asia's largest economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Tuesday said the economy would likely contract by 3.1% in the second quarter, shrinking for the first time since 1999 due to curbs to imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Eighteen of 30 economists in the poll expected Bank Indonesia (BI) to cut the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% - the lowest in two years. Another economist pencilled in a 50 bp-cut.

The other 11 predicted BI would hold the rate at 4.50%, arguing that the rupiah IDR= is once again under pressure due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Those predicting a cut said BI needs to act to support economic recovery as Indonesia began to ease movement restrictions, even as the daily number of new coronavirus cases rises.

Plunging exports and imports, lethargic retail sales, clumping car sales and an inflation rate that struck a 20-year low of 2.2% in May, have reinforced expectations of acute economic pain due to the pandemic.

"If the (benchmark) interest rate stays where it is, inflation will fall to below BI's target range," said Trimegah Sekuritas economist Fakhrul Fulvian, referring to the central bank's 2%-4% target. Fulvian was the lone analyst expected a cut of 50 bps.

Bank Central Asia's chief economist David Sumual, who expects a cut of 25 bps, predicted GDP would shrink by as much as 5% on-year in April-June.

Bank Indonesia has cut the benchmark twice this year, on top of four cuts in 2019. Officials had in previous meetings cited room to cut the policy rate further, but decided against doing so to maintain attractive yield spreads on Indonesian assets.

Barclays economists, among those expecting no change, said BI may wait until the second half of 2020 before slashing the benchmark by a total of 100 bps.

"The central bank's apparent prioritisation of exchange-rate stability suggests that policy easing is unlikely to occur in the near-term as long as BI views financial market uncertainty as still high due to the COVID-19 outbreak," they wrote in a note.

Indonesia as of Monday reported 39,294 coronavirus cases, with 2,198 fatalities.

(Polling by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta, Tushar Goenka and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bangalore, additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

