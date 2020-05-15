POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen cutting key rate to 2-yr low to support economy

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=IDCBRR%3DECI poll data

16 of 26 analysts expect 25 bps cut

10 analysts expect BI to hold policy rate

Decision due on Tuesday, April 19, around 0700 GMT

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is expected to deliver this year's third rate cut on Tuesday as it steps up efforts to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus crisis, a Reuters poll showed.

Sixteen of the 26 analysts in the poll forecast a 25 basis point (bps) cut in Bank Indonesia's benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI, bringing it to 4.25% - the lowest in two years.

Growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy slumped to a 19-year low of 2.97% in January-March, as consumption and investment dropped due to restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus, fuelling fears of a recession.

Bank Indonesia's Governor Perry Warjiyo has responded to the weakening economic conditions with a pledge to provide as much liquidity as needed to boost growth, but stressed that the priority for monetary policy was to foster rupiah IDR= stability.

The governor's stance was largely the reason why the remaining 10 analysts in the poll forecast the BI to keep the benchmark steady.

"I think BI will want to see how effective its lowering of reserve requirements per May 1 has been before it resumes cutting rates," Winang Budoyo, chief economist of state lender Bank Tabungan Negara said.

However, Barclay's economist Rahul Bajoria said the "darkening" outlook following from the weak first-quarter would "refocus BI's attention on supporting the economy".

"GDP will likely slip lower into negative territory in Q2 due to the economic disruption from the various large-scale social restrictions," Bajoria, who has pencilled in two cuts of 25 bps each this week and in June, said in a research note.

In an effort to stimulate growth, BI has delivered a total of 150 basis points of easing by reducing the benchmark rate six times since mid-2019. It has also injected 503.8 trillion rupiah ($33.96 billion) into the financial system, including by cutting banks' required reserves and purchasing government bonds.

The central bank is also expected to fund some of the government's $10 billion economic recovery programme by buying lower-yielding bonds.

Indonesia's inflation cooled more than expected to 2.67% in April as coronavirus measures dampened demand and is expected to stay within BI's 2%-4% target range throughout the year.

($1 = 14,835.0000 rupiah)

(Polling by Tabita Diela in Jakarta and Khushboo Mittal in Bengaluru; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.