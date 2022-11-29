Stocks

POLL-India's RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.63%-7.66% band

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

November 29, 2022 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate 127 billion Indian rupees ($1.56 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 21 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.63%-7.66% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year to 6-year

10

7.42%-7.45%

7.38%

7.48%

7-year to 8-year

15

7.59%-7.62%

7.52%

7.63%

10-year to 11-year

34

7.63%-7.66%

7.58%

7.68%

15-year to 21-year

68

7.63%-7.68%

7.60%

7.70%

($1 = 81.6270 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

