POLL-India's RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.63%-7.66% band

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate 127 billion Indian rupees ($1.56 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 21 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.63%-7.66% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year to 6-year
10
7.42%-7.45%
7.38%
7.48%
7-year to 8-year
15
7.59%-7.62%
7.52%
7.63%
10-year to 11-year
34
7.63%-7.66%
7.58%
7.68%
15-year to 21-year
68
7.63%-7.68%
7.60%
7.70%
($1 = 81.6270 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
