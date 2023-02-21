POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.71% band

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 207.37 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing between seven years and 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.69%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7-year
20
7.66%-7.68%
7.58%
7.68%
9-10 year
90
7.69%-7.71%
7.63%
7.73%
15-30 year
97.37
7.61%-7.65%
7.57%
7.67%
($1 = 82.7760 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
