POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.71% band

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 207.37 billion rupees ($2.51 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing between seven years and 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.69%-7.71% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7-year

20

7.66%-7.68%

7.58%

7.68%

9-10 year

90

7.69%-7.71%

7.63%

7.73%

15-30 year

97.37

7.61%-7.65%

7.57%

7.67%

($1 = 82.7760 Indian rupees)

