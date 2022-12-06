POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.54%-7.55% band

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 92.50 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of multiple tenor bonds maturing between 10 years and 25 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.54%-7.55% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
10-year to 13-year
40
7.54%-7.55%
7.53%
7.61%
16-year to 25-year
52.50
7.55%-7.57%
7.53%
7.62%
($1 = 82.2500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.