POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.54%-7.55% band

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 92.50 billion rupees ($1.12 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of multiple tenor bonds maturing between 10 years and 25 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.54%-7.55% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

10-year to 13-year

40

7.54%-7.55%

7.53%

7.61%

16-year to 25-year

52.50

7.55%-7.57%

7.53%

7.62%

($1 = 82.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

