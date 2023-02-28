POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.72%-7.75% band

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 328.33 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.72%-7.75% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year
5
7.68%
7.63%
7.70%
8-year
25
7.72%
7.69%
7.77%
9-10 year
96.5
7.72%-7.75%
7.70%
7.78%
12-30 year
201.83
7.63%-7.67%
7.60%
7.74%
($1 = 82.6825 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
