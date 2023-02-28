Stocks

POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.72%-7.75% band

February 28, 2023 — 12:41 am EST

Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 328.33 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.72%-7.75% band, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year

5

7.68%

7.63%

7.70%

8-year

25

7.72%

7.69%

7.77%

9-10 year

96.5

7.72%-7.75%

7.70%

7.78%

12-30 year

201.83

7.63%-7.67%

7.60%

7.74%

($1 = 82.6825 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

