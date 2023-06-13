POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.37%-7.40% band

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 225.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five years to 22 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.37%-7.40% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year
10
7.22%
7.19%
7.27%
8-9 year
57.50
7.30%-7.33%
7.27%
7.36%
10-11 year
103
7.37%-7.40%
7.35%
7.43%
12-22 year
55
7.35%-7.39%
7.34%
7.45%
($1 = 82.3770 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
