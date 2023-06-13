POLL-India's RBI likely to set cutoff yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.37%-7.40% band

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 225.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five years to 22 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.37%-7.40% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year

10

7.22%

7.19%

7.27%

8-9 year

57.50

7.30%-7.33%

7.27%

7.36%

10-11 year

103

7.37%-7.40%

7.35%

7.43%

12-22 year

55

7.35%-7.39%

7.34%

7.45%

($1 = 82.3770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

