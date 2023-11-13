POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.72% band

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 125 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) on Monday through the sale of bond maturing in 10 years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.69%-7.72% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

10-11 year

66

7.69% - 7.72%

7.68%

7.73%

12-19 year

48

7.70% - 7.74%

7.65%

7.75%

30 year

11

7.61%

7.60%

7.62%

($1 = 83.2780 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

