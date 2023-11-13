POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.72% band

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 125 billion rupees ($1.50 billion) on Monday through the sale of bond maturing in 10 years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cut-off yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.69%-7.72% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
10-11 year
66
7.69% - 7.72%
7.68%
7.73%
12-19 year
48
7.70% - 7.74%
7.65%
7.75%
30 year
11
7.61%
7.60%
7.62%
($1 = 83.2780 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
