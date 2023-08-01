POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.46%-7.48% band

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.46%-7.48% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7-8 year
40
7.43%-7.44%
7.40%
7.46%
10-11 year
42.5
7.46%-7.48%
7.45%
7.50%
15-30 year
112.5
7.45%-7.48%
7.42%
7.50%
($1 = 82.2790 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
