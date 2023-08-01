POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.46%-7.48% band

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 195 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.46%-7.48% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7-8 year

40

7.43%-7.44%

7.40%

7.46%

10-11 year

42.5

7.46%-7.48%

7.45%

7.50%

15-30 year

112.5

7.45%-7.48%

7.42%

7.50%

($1 = 82.2790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

