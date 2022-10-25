POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.81%-7.84% band
MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 272 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in three to 29 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.81%-7.84% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
3-year
13
7.45%
7.39%
7.50%
7-8 year
40
7.75%-7.78%
7.68%
7.80%
10-11 year
79
7.81%-7.84%
7.78%
7.88%
14-29 year
140
7.84%-7.89%
7.80%
7.92%
($1 = 82.6900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Devayani Sathiyan; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
