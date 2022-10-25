POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.81%-7.84% band

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian states aim to raise an aggregate 272 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in three to 29 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.81%-7.84% band, according to a Reuters poll of 12 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

3-year

13

7.45%

7.39%

7.50%

7-8 year

40

7.75%-7.78%

7.68%

7.80%

10-11 year

79

7.81%-7.84%

7.78%

7.88%

14-29 year

140

7.84%-7.89%

7.80%

7.92%

($1 = 82.6900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Devayani Sathiyan; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.