POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.50%-7.52% band

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 84.30 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in five years to 16 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.50%-7.52% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
5-year
2.5
7.47%
7.45%
7.49%
8-year
20
7.49%
7.48%
7.51%
10-11 year
31
7.50%-7.52%
7.49%
7.53%
14-16 year
30.8
7.47%-7.49%
7.45%
7.52%
($1 = 83.0600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
