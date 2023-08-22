News & Insights

POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.50%-7.52% band

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 22, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 84.30 billion rupees ($1.01 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in five years to 16 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.50%-7.52% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

5-year

2.5

7.47%

7.45%

7.49%

8-year

20

7.49%

7.48%

7.51%

10-11 year

31

7.50%-7.52%

7.49%

7.53%

14-16 year

30.8

7.47%-7.49%

7.45%

7.52%

($1 = 83.0600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

