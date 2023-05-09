POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.38%-7.39% band

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 97 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in six years to 20 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for 10-year bonds in the 7.38%-7.39% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6-year
10
7.33%
7.30%
7.35%
8-year
15
7.36%
7.35%
7.37%
10-year
35
7.38%-7.39%
7.35%
7.44%
17-20 year
37
7.40%-7.42%
7.39%
7.43%
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.