POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.38%-7.39% band

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 97 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) on Tuesday through a sale bonds maturing in six years to 20 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for 10-year bonds in the 7.38%-7.39% band, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6-year

10

7.33%

7.30%

7.35%

8-year

15

7.36%

7.35%

7.37%

10-year

35

7.38%-7.39%

7.35%

7.44%

17-20 year

37

7.40%-7.42%

7.39%

7.43%

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

