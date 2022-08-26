POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield in 6.92%-7.53% band at debt auction
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion rupees ($4.01 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cutoff yields for these notes in a 6.92%-7.53% range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
7.38% 2027
90
6.99%
6.97%
7.00%
FRB 2028
40
6.92%
6.89%
6.95%
7.54% 2036
110
7.40%
7.39%
7.41%
6.99% 2051
80
7.53%
7.51%
7.55%
($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)
