POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield in 6.92%-7.53% band at debt auction

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 320 billion rupees ($4.01 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cutoff yields for these notes in a 6.92%-7.53% range, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

7.38% 2027

90

6.99%

6.97%

7.00%

FRB 2028

40

6.92%

6.89%

6.95%

7.54% 2036

110

7.40%

7.39%

7.41%

6.99% 2051

80

7.53%

7.51%

7.55%

($1 = 79.8300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

