POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.23%

MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a 6.62%-7.52% range, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

6.69% 2024

40

6.62%

6.57%

6.67%

7.10% 2029

70

7.15%

7.14%

7.16%

7.26% 2032

130

7.23%

7.23%

7.24%

6.95% 2061

90

7.52%

7.51%

7.54%

($1 = 79.6900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; editing by Uttaresh.V)

