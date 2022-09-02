POLL-India's RBI likely to set cut-off yield for 2032 bond at 7.23%
MUMBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.14 billion)through sale of bonds on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a 6.62%-7.52% range, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
6.69% 2024
40
6.62%
6.57%
6.67%
7.10% 2029
70
7.15%
7.14%
7.16%
7.26% 2032
130
7.23%
7.23%
7.24%
6.95% 2061
90
7.52%
7.51%
7.54%
($1 = 79.6900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia and Arsh Tushar Mogre; editing by Uttaresh.V)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.