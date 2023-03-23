POLL-India's cenbank may set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.82%-7.25% band

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 390 billion rupees ($4.74 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the notes at 6.82%, 7.22% and 7.25% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.

Note

Quantum (in bln rupees)

Median

Min

Max

91-day

70

6.82%

6.79%

6.85%

182-day

120

7.22%

7.20%

7.24%

364-day

100

7.25%

7.22%

7.28%

($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

