POLL-India's cenbank may set cut-off yield for T-Bills in 6.82%-7.25% band

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise an aggregate of 390 billion rupees ($4.74 billion) through a sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the notes at 6.82%, 7.22% and 7.25% respectively, according to a Reuters poll of 15 traders.
Note
Quantum (in bln rupees)
Median
Min
Max
91-day
70
6.82%
6.79%
6.85%
182-day
120
7.22%
7.20%
7.24%
364-day
100
7.25%
7.22%
7.28%
($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.